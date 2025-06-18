International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $250.31.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. KGI Securities set a $242.00 price objective on International Business Machines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th.

Shares of IBM opened at $282.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $254.78 and its 200 day moving average is $244.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. International Business Machines has a 12-month low of $168.38 and a 12-month high of $284.79. The company has a market capitalization of $262.98 billion, a PE ratio of 48.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.66.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.41 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.66%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.7% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc boosted its position in International Business Machines by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 17.8% during the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Finally, Parkshore Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

