Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its position in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $3,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at $31,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $23.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.45. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $33.05. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.06.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 27.21%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on IPG. Argus lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.44.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

