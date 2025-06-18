Investors Buy Large Volume of Fluence Energy Call Options (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 8,213 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 60% compared to the typical volume of 5,133 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fluence Energy news, Director Cynthia A. Arnold bought 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.90 per share, for a total transaction of $194,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 86,202 shares in the company, valued at $508,591.80. This represents a 62.03% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluence Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fluence Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,252,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,287,000 after purchasing an additional 110,256 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Fluence Energy by 189.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,171,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,668 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in Fluence Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,458,000. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in Fluence Energy by 757.7% in the 4th quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,144,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,301 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Fluence Energy by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,849,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,367,000 after purchasing an additional 296,325 shares during the period. 53.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fluence Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FLNC opened at $5.67 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Fluence Energy has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.77 and a beta of 2.51.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $431.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.17 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FLNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Fluence Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fluence Energy from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 15th. HSBC downgraded Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Fluence Energy from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fluence Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Fluence Energy

About Fluence Energy

(Get Free Report)

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.