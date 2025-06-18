Investors Purchase Large Volume of Acurx Pharmaceuticals Call Options (NASDAQ:ACXP)

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 4,128 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 17,848% compared to the average daily volume of 23 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Acurx Pharmaceuticals stock. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors owned 0.30% of Acurx Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 11.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 167.2%

ACXP stock opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $3.33. The firm has a market cap of $19.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of -1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average is $0.59.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts forecast that Acurx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. The company's lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

Further Reading

