iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 31.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,229 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,850,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,553,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352,197 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,385,364,000. Symmetry Investments LP raised its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 3,605.8% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 12,678,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,611,000 after acquiring an additional 12,336,673 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 344.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 9,667,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,857,000 after acquiring an additional 7,494,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd raised its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 9,268,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,714,000 after acquiring an additional 743,930 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of IBIT stock opened at $59.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.47 and a 200 day moving average of $54.31. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $63.70.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

