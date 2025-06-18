iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Small-Cap ETF (BATS:XJR) Stock Price Down 2.1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Small-Cap ETF (BATS:XJR – Get Free Report) were down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.84 and last traded at $38.07. Approximately 16,791 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 9,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.90.

iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $95.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Small-Cap ETF stock. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Small-Cap ETF (BATS:XJR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000. Keystone Financial Group owned 0.51% of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Small-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Screened S&P Small-Cap ETF (XJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US small-caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XJR was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

