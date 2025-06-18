iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Bought by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 51.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,498,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551,619 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 15,313.1% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,712,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,588 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,555,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,121,000 after purchasing an additional 18,373 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,089,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,813,000 after purchasing an additional 55,273 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 296.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,008,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,598,000 after purchasing an additional 753,989 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $59.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.99 and a fifty-two week high of $61.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.59.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.8468 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF’s previous dividend of $0.77.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

