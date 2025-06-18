iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) Shares Sold by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI Italy ETF worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $521,000.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Stock Down 2.0%

NYSEARCA:EWI opened at $46.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.34. The company has a market capitalization of $492.67 million, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $48.42.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

