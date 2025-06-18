iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 64.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,796 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 465.5% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period.

MTUM stock opened at $229.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $218.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $168.49 and a one year high of $234.78.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

