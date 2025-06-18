iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,881,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,290,391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297,542 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,358,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,169,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,987 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 18,258,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,945,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,663 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11,651.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,444,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,417,582,000 after acquiring an additional 13,330,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,606,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,130,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,092 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $104.07 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.29 and a 12-month high of $108.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.49.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

