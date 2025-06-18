Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Isuzu Motors Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.22 and traded as low as $12.07. Isuzu Motors shares last traded at $12.32, with a volume of 127,916 shares trading hands.

Isuzu Motors Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.22.

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. Isuzu Motors had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 8.71%.

About Isuzu Motors

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, and SUVs; and marine and industrial engines.

See Also

