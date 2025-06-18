J. Sainsbury PLC (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

J. Sainsbury PLC (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JSAIY shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut J. Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets cut J. Sainsbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded J. Sainsbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut J. Sainsbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.

OTCMKTS JSAIY opened at $15.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.71. J. Sainsbury has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a $0.4798 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This is a positive change from J. Sainsbury’s previous dividend of $0.20. This represents a dividend yield of 4.13%.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

