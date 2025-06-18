Jefferies Financial Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Stock Price

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $125.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 150.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $188.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $184.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.13.

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $21.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.80. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $173.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($5.62). The firm had revenue of $744.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.75 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 11.12% and a negative return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4,682.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 40,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 39,991 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 623,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,842,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $3,829,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 16,717.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 85,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,602,000 after buying an additional 84,926 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,315,000 after buying an additional 16,658 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

