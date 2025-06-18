Jefferies Financial Group (JEF) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share and revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Jefferies Financial Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of JEF stock opened at $52.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.92. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12-month low of $39.28 and a 12-month high of $82.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.45.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JEF shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer lowered Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.75.

Institutional Trading of Jefferies Financial Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group stock. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

Featured Stories

