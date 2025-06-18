John Pettigrew Acquires 33,779 Shares of National Grid plc (LON:NG) Stock

National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Free Report) insider John Pettigrew acquired 33,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,059 ($14.22) per share, with a total value of £357,719.61 ($480,225.01).

John Pettigrew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 9th, John Pettigrew acquired 15 shares of National Grid stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,035 ($13.89) per share, with a total value of £155.25 ($208.42).

On Wednesday, May 7th, John Pettigrew acquired 14 shares of National Grid stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,071 ($14.38) per share, with a total value of £149.94 ($201.29).

National Grid Trading Down 0.9%

LON NG opened at GBX 1,053 ($14.14) on Wednesday. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of GBX 645 ($8.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,145.50 ($15.38). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,053.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 994.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.61, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of £51.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.25.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid ( LON:NG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported GBX 55.60 ($0.75) EPS for the quarter. National Grid had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 7.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Grid plc will post 66.9851952 earnings per share for the current year.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

