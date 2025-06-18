JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Price Target to $44.00

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KTOS. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.78.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on KTOS

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

Shares of KTOS stock opened at $43.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 332.56 and a beta of 0.99. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $43.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.64.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $302.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.25 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 3.85%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other news, Director Bobbi Doorenbos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $175,000. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco acquired 7,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.59 per share, with a total value of $250,413.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,396,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,899,600.83. This represents a 0.54% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 143,153 shares of company stock worth $4,897,153. 2.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aspect Partners LLC increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 202.3% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.