JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $292.00 to $348.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ZS. Wall Street Zen raised Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $288.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.03.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $307.31 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.17. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $153.45 and a fifty-two week high of $309.19. The company has a market capitalization of $47.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,181.96 and a beta of 1.09.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $678.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Syam Nair sold 28,947 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $7,236,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,641,500. The trade was a 20.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.89, for a total value of $36,106,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,550,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,332,686.90. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,488 shares of company stock valued at $53,719,658. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 61,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,183,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 13,978 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 77,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,266,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Zscaler by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,197,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

