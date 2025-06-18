JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Increased by Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.1% of Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $47,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,220,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,161,171,000 after acquiring an additional 876,417 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $8,310,884,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,845,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,113,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515,147 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25,861.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,556,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,778,289,000 after acquiring an additional 23,465,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,841,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,475,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $269.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $190.90 and a 12-month high of $280.25. The company has a market capitalization of $748.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $253.87 and its 200-day moving average is $250.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.49%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Sunday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Baird R W upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.65.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $1,755,811.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,703,729.20. This represents a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total transaction of $308,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,130,438.84. This represents a 2.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,722 shares of company stock valued at $25,599,477 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

