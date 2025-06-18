JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 265,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,116 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 4.7% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $65,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $269.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $253.87 and a 200-day moving average of $250.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $748.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.08. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $190.90 and a 52-week high of $280.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Baird R W raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPM

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.02, for a total value of $6,175,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,947,774.62. The trade was a 15.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $1,608,416.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,392,563.85. This represents a 8.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,722 shares of company stock worth $25,599,477. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.