Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup cut Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

OTC JTKWY opened at $4.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $4.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.61.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates as an online food delivery company worldwide. Its marketplace connects consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

