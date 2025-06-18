Karen Witts Sells 24,277 Shares of Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Stock

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) insider Karen Witts sold 24,277 shares of Dunelm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,178 ($15.81), for a total transaction of £285,983.06 ($383,921.41).

Dunelm Group Stock Performance

LON DNLM opened at GBX 1,178 ($15.81) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,124.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,040.27. Dunelm Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 836.61 ($11.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,279 ($17.17).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,251 ($16.79).

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Dunelm is the UK’s market leader in homewares with a purpose ‘to help create the joy of truly feeling at home, now and for generations to come’. Its specialist customer proposition offers value, quality, choice and style across an extensive range of c.70,000 products, spanning multiple homewares and furniture categories and including services such as Made to Measure window treatments.

