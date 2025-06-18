Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.40.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on KMPR shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Kemper from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kemper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Kemper during the first quarter worth about $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Kemper by 141.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Kemper by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Kemper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kemper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:KMPR opened at $62.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.30. Kemper has a fifty-two week low of $53.57 and a fifty-two week high of $73.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.48.
Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 7.38%. Kemper’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kemper will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Kemper’s payout ratio is 23.93%.
Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.
