Keystone Wealth Services LLC Has $1.86 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $8,310,884,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25,861.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,556,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,778,289,000 after acquiring an additional 23,465,278 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,845,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,113,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515,147 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34,259.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,499,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 10,684,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,561,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551,899 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $269.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $748.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.08. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.90 and a fifty-two week high of $280.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.02, for a total value of $6,175,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,381 shares in the company, valued at $32,947,774.62. The trade was a 15.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total transaction of $308,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,130,438.84. This represents a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,722 shares of company stock worth $25,599,477 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

