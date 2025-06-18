Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stock Holdings Raised by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 49.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Katy Chen sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $95,978.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,997 shares in the company, valued at $518,410.90. The trade was a 15.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $128.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.52 and a 200-day moving average of $135.11. The firm has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.38. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $124.10 and a twelve month high of $150.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 68.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMB. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KMB

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.