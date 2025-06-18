Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.63.
A number of analysts have weighed in on KRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wall Street Zen raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kite Realty Group Trust
Kite Realty Group Trust Trading Down 0.0%
KRG opened at $22.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.94. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 318.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $221.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.07 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 1,542.86%.
About Kite Realty Group Trust
Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.
Read More
