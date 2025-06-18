Knife River (NYSE:KNF) Now Covered by Royal Bank Of Canada

Investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 60.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KNF. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Knife River from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Knife River from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

KNF stock opened at $80.35 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.55. Knife River has a 12-month low of $66.51 and a 12-month high of $108.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.84.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.32). Knife River had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $353.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.84) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knife River will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Knife River in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Knife River in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Knife River by 31,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Knife River by 501.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Knife River during the first quarter worth $35,000. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

