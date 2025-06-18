Koil Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:DPDW) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Koil Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPDW – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.05 and traded as low as $1.63. Koil Energy Solutions shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 17,326 shares changing hands.

Koil Energy Solutions Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average of $2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 0.90.

About Koil Energy Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Koil Energy Solutions, Inc, an energy services company, provides equipment and support services to the energy and offshore industries. It offers engineering and project management services, including the design, installation, and retrieval of subsea equipment and systems; connection and termination operations services; well-commissioning services; and construction support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Koil Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koil Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.