Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Short Interest Update

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a growth of 52.1% from the May 15th total of 19,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 93,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Komatsu Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KMTUY opened at $30.59 on Wednesday. Komatsu has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $32.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.57 and a 200 day moving average of $29.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Komatsu alerts:

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.17. Komatsu had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1,082.32 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Komatsu will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Komatsu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Komatsu

Komatsu Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, Rest of Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and CIS countries. It operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Komatsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Komatsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.