Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Shares Sold by Trust Point Inc.

Trust Point Inc. lowered its position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,410 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Kornit Digital by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 23,416 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 12,770 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Kornit Digital by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Kornit Digital Trading Down 7.2%

Shares of KRNT opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.62. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.59 and a twelve month high of $34.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.21 million, a PE ratio of -106.11 and a beta of 1.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KRNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Kornit Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.