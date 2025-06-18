Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.35.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KHC. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Mizuho set a $29.00 price objective on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $25.75 on Wednesday. Kraft Heinz has a 52-week low of $25.53 and a 52-week high of $36.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.06%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,508,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,524,000 after purchasing an additional 14,996,486 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,857,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 4,390.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,444,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,523,000 after acquiring an additional 7,278,295 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $87,080,000. Finally, Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 341.9% in the fourth quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 3,314,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

