Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Trading Up 4.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.5% on Tuesday after Noble Financial raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $44.00. Noble Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions traded as high as $42.70 and last traded at $43.06. 602,191 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,768,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.21.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.78.

In related news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total value of $206,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 404,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,901,716.85. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 5,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $191,574.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,642.52. The trade was a 27.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 143,153 shares of company stock valued at $4,897,153. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,447,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $488,332,000 after buying an additional 1,728,179 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,340,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $114,510,000 after buying an additional 307,907 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,130,109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,576,000 after buying an additional 203,245 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,116,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,204,000 after buying an additional 317,305 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,609,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,480,000 after buying an additional 530,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 332.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.64.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $302.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

