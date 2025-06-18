Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX) Receives $18.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kyverna Therapeutics from $40.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright upgraded Kyverna Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 27th.

Kyverna Therapeutics Stock Performance

KYTX opened at $2.96 on Friday. Kyverna Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $11.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day moving average is $2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $127.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.52.

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.18. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kyverna Therapeutics will post -3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Kyverna Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. raised its position in Kyverna Therapeutics by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 12,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Kyverna Therapeutics by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Kyverna Therapeutics by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Kyverna Therapeutics by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

Kyverna Therapeutics Company Profile

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

