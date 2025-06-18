Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Leonardo DRS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. BTIG Research set a $49.00 target price on shares of Leonardo DRS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Leonardo DRS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

NASDAQ DRS opened at $45.31 on Monday. Leonardo DRS has a twelve month low of $22.73 and a twelve month high of $46.96. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 52.08, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Leonardo DRS will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Leonardo DRS announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO John Baylouny sold 3,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $112,786.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,387,564.68. This trade represents a 2.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David W. Carey sold 6,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $295,761.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,139.08. This trade represents a 21.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 92.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in Leonardo DRS in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Leonardo DRS during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

