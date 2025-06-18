Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION) & Kartoon Studios (NASDAQ:TOON) Head to Head Survey

Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION – Get Free Report) and Kartoon Studios (NASDAQ:TOON – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Lionsgate Studios and Kartoon Studios, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lionsgate Studios 0 3 4 1 2.75 Kartoon Studios 0 0 0 0 0.00

Lionsgate Studios presently has a consensus price target of $8.86, suggesting a potential upside of 49.61%. Given Lionsgate Studios’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Lionsgate Studios is more favorable than Kartoon Studios.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lionsgate Studios -4.02% N/A -0.44% Kartoon Studios -114.48% -78.36% -38.43%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Lionsgate Studios and Kartoon Studios’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

8.6% of Kartoon Studios shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Kartoon Studios shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lionsgate Studios and Kartoon Studios”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lionsgate Studios $3.20 billion 0.53 -$128.50 million ($0.43) -13.77 Kartoon Studios $36.02 million 0.98 -$77.10 million ($0.48) -1.53

Kartoon Studios has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lionsgate Studios. Lionsgate Studios is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kartoon Studios, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lionsgate Studios beats Kartoon Studios on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lionsgate Studios

Lionsgate Studios Corp. engages in the provision of motion picture and studio operations that bring a varied portfolio of entertainment to consumers. The company is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

About Kartoon Studios

Kartoon Studios Inc., a content and brand management company, creates, produces, licenses, and broadcasts educational and multimedia animated content for children worldwide. The company offers Shaq’s Garage, a children’s animated series about the secret adventures; Cocomelon that provides 3D animation videos of traditional nursery rhymes and children’s songs; Eggventurers, a preschool animated series; Barbie Productions that provides animated Barbie series; Octonauts, a children’s television series based on the children’s books; Roblox Rumble, an elimination-style competitive reality series; and Spin Master Productions. It also operates a kartoon channel network and channel frederator network, as well as distributes subscription video on demand services for kids. In addition, the company acts as a licensing agent for Llama Llama, Bee & PuppyCat, and Castlevania. It serves various customers and partners, including broadcasters, consumer products licensees, and online platforms. The company was formerly known as Genius Brands International, Inc. and changed its name to Kartoon Studios Inc. in June 2023. Kartoon Studios Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

