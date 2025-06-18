LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Given New $3.60 Price Target at Ascendiant Capital Markets

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets from $3.40 to $3.60 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 141.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on LiqTech International in a research note on Monday, May 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on LiqTech International

LiqTech International Stock Performance

Shares of LiqTech International stock opened at $1.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. LiqTech International has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $3.20.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.07). LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 74.41% and a negative net margin of 68.79%. The company had revenue of $4.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that LiqTech International will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiqTech International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIQT. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 27,120 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in LiqTech International by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Bleichroeder LP lifted its position in LiqTech International by 451.4% during the fourth quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 3,182,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,129 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in LiqTech International by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 207,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. 35.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LiqTech International

(Get Free Report)

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.