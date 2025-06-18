LoneStar West (CVE:LSI) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

LoneStar West Inc (CVE:LSI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.71 and traded as low as C$0.71. LoneStar West shares last traded at C$0.71, with a volume of 10,800 shares trading hands.
LoneStar West Trading Up ∞
The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.71.
LoneStar West Company Profile
Lonestar West Inc is a Canada-based industrial service company. The Company is engaged in the provision of technical application of hydro-vacuum, vacuum, water truck and auxiliary services, primarily to infrastructure and oil and gas customers. The Company operates in the segment of providing vacuum and hydro-vacuum services for various industries in Canada and the United States.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than LoneStar West
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Analyst Downgrades Joby, But Overlooks Major Regulatory Wins
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- U.S. Steel Stock Burns the Bears With Surprise Upside Move
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Lululemon, UNH, Enphase: Bad News, Good Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for LoneStar West Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LoneStar West and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.