Loop Capital Begins Coverage on MNTN (NYSE:MNTN)

Research analysts at Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of MNTN (NYSE:MNTN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 46.41% from the company’s current price.

MNTN has been the topic of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MNTN to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Susquehanna initiated coverage on MNTN in a research report on Monday. They set a “positive” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on MNTN in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on MNTN in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on MNTN in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MNTN currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.56.

Get MNTN alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MNTN

MNTN Price Performance

Insider Activity

MNTN opened at $19.81 on Monday. MNTN has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $32.49.

In related news, CEO Mark Steven Douglas sold 900,000 shares of MNTN stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $14,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dana R. Settle sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $12,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,955,232 shares of company stock worth $31,283,712 over the last ninety days.

About MNTN

(Get Free Report)

MNTN is on a mission to transform Connected TV (“CTV”) into a next-generation performance marketing channel. Our revolutionary Performance TV (“PTV”) software platform allows marketers to combine the powerful storytelling format of TV advertising with the targeting, measurement and attribution capabilities of paid search and social advertising.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MNTN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MNTN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.