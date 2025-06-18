Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Scotiabank Analyst Says

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Lundin Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Stifel Canada upgraded Lundin Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$15.78.

Shares of LUN stock opened at C$13.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.58, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of C$8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.66. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$8.94 and a 1 year high of C$16.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.28.

In related news, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. purchased 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$14.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,690,000.00. Also, Director Jack Oliver Lundin acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$12.65 per share, with a total value of C$252,934.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,070,000 shares of company stock worth $37,265,934 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Mining Corp is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil Chile Portugal Sweden and the United States of America producing copper zinc gold and nickel. Its material mineral properties include Candelaria Chapada Eagle and Neves-Corvo.

