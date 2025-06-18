Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC) Shares Sold by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 40.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,036 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $30.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.52. Manulife Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $33.07.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 9.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Manulife Financial Corp will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.3194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.02%.

About Manulife Financial

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.