Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Up 1.1% After Analyst Upgrade

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $19.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Marathon Digital traded as high as $15.54 and last traded at $15.20. 12,393,219 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 45,029,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.04.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MARA. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Compass Point reissued a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.94.

In other news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 33,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,680,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,214,565. The trade was a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 55,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $825,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,146,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,202,060. The trade was a 1.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 171,348 shares of company stock valued at $2,633,802. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 358.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 415.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 211.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.56 and its 200-day moving average is $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 6.61.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $213.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.19 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 46.68% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

