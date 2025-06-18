MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Citigroup

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Citigroup from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.48% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price target on MarineMax from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Shares of NYSE:HZO opened at $25.30 on Monday. MarineMax has a twelve month low of $16.85 and a twelve month high of $38.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $543.19 million, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.87 and its 200 day moving average is $25.20.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. MarineMax had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $631.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HZO. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in MarineMax by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. SWS Partners grew its holdings in MarineMax by 3.4% in the first quarter. SWS Partners now owns 21,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

