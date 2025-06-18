Market Vectors Chinese Renminbi/USD ETN (NYSEARCA:CNY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Market Vectors Chinese Renminbi/USD ETN (NYSEARCA:CNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.25 and traded as high as $44.25. Market Vectors Chinese Renminbi/USD ETN shares last traded at $44.25, with a volume of 200 shares traded.
Market Vectors Chinese Renminbi/USD ETN Trading Up 1.4%
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.25.
