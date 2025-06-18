Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $74.00. The stock had previously closed at $51.64, but opened at $50.54. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Matador Resources shares last traded at $50.09, with a volume of 150,607 shares traded.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Matador Resources from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Stephens cut their price objective on Matador Resources from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Matador Resources from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Bank of America began coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.06.

In other news, EVP William Thomas Elsener purchased 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.10 per share, with a total value of $30,075.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 111,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,458,999.70. This trade represents a 0.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Van H. Singleton II acquired 1,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.72 per share, for a total transaction of $40,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 291,135 shares in the company, valued at $11,855,017.20. The trade was a 0.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 14,850 shares of company stock valued at $601,103. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Matador Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.46.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.25. Matador Resources had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Matador Resources Company will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

Matador Resources declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

