Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Stock Holdings Increased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 10,226.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 46,174,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,681,000 after buying an additional 5,984,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,134,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,469,000 after buying an additional 355,769 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,843,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,255,000 after buying an additional 1,491,282 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,673,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,318,000 after buying an additional 453,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,390,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,847,000 after buying an additional 127,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mattel from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Mattel from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Mattel from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mattel presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.43.

Mattel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $18.85 on Wednesday. Mattel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $22.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.67.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $826.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Mattel’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

