Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Coverage Initiated at Leerink Partners

Equities research analysts at Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock. Leerink Partners’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.87.

MDT stock opened at $86.19 on Monday. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $75.96 and a 12-month high of $96.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $110.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.27.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.81 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 14.54%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 185.0% in the first quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

