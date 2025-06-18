Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Shares Up 3.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) shot up 3.1% on Monday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $665.00 to $775.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Meta Platforms traded as high as $707.15 and last traded at $703.77. 6,133,733 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 14,489,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $682.35.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $690.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $628.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $846.00 to $918.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $706.88.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.36, for a total transaction of $3,334,383.52. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 16,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,855,043.68. The trade was a 23.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.05, for a total value of $577,513.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,182 shares in the company, valued at $19,552,673.10. This represents a 2.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 84,672 shares of company stock valued at $55,455,647. 13.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.3% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 75,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $43,533,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.1% in the first quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 1,832 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 40.6% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 485 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the first quarter. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 738 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Birchbrook Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.5% during the first quarter. Birchbrook Inc. now owns 2,409 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $610.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $621.38. The company has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.26.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 39.11%. The company had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.19%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

