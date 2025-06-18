MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Shares Down 1.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Free Report) traded down 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.69 and last traded at $1.72. 86,481 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 70,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.71.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0143 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 10.3%.

Institutional Trading of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,082,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 488,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

