Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.53.

Several equities analysts have commented on MCHP shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $67.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a PE ratio of -6,769.00, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.89 and a 200 day moving average of $54.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $34.13 and a 12 month high of $96.98.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $970.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18,200.00%.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 494 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $29,980.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,472.92. The trade was a 12.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $112,396.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,979.14. This represents a 5.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 39,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 10.5% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.0% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 24,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

