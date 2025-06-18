Midland States Bancorp (MSBIP) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBIP – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 25th. Analysts expect Midland States Bancorp to post earnings of $0.52 per share and revenue of $75.76 million for the quarter.

Midland States Bancorp Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ MSBIP opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. Midland States Bancorp has a one year low of $22.52 and a one year high of $25.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.15.

Midland States Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4844 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

