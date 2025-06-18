MillerKnoll (MLKN) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q4 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share and revenue of $913.80 million for the quarter.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $876.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect MillerKnoll to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MillerKnoll Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of MillerKnoll stock opened at $16.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.05. MillerKnoll has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $31.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 1st will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is currently 178.57%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MillerKnoll from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Sidoti raised shares of MillerKnoll to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MillerKnoll

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 311.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 414,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after acquiring an additional 313,684 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 7.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 197,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after buying an additional 13,099 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in MillerKnoll by 2.0% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 40,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in MillerKnoll by 39.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

Featured Stories

